The challenges facing Dundalk hairdressers and barbers as reopening nears

The challenges facing barbers and hairdressers upon reopening have been highlighted by local owners this week.

Speaking to the Democrat, Barry Kieran, of Signature Hair on Dundalk’s Clanbrassil Street, says that he had not been made aware of any "actual guidelines" as of last week, despite reopening being set for June 29.

He explained: "I know there have been proposals presented to officials by the industry, none of which to my knowledge have been released as an official industry guideline. All we know right now is we are due for a reopen of June 29th."

The changes and enforced new guidelines will mean a lot of additional work for such businesses to allow them to reopen. Barry says their customers' and staffs' safety is paramount.

"Luckily enough for us, we already had worked with a booking system for the last number of years so it won't affect us to much in that area.

"We will face challenges in other areas of the business, but we are confident we can adapt and will change accordingly to suit the best interest of clients and staff."

Susan Scully of Cortex Hair Design on Francis Street in Dundalk says her salon will not be able to accommodate as many clients at one time, like they used, to due to the new guidelines.

“Business will be very different for us. We certainly won’t be allowed as many clients in the salon as usual. No beverages, no reading material but we will to our upmost best to make your trip to the salon as pleasurable as possible."

Susan says they have stepped up in their efforts ahead of reopening.

"We have put perspex screens up around the salon and we will have sanitizing stations around the salon, disposable towels and masks. We want to make the salon a safe environment for all our staff on our clients."

Her staff have made efforts to stay in contact with clients via social media during the closure and lockdown and Susan remains optimistic about the future for the business.

"It will take time to recover from this. We have to start back slow, but I do believe that we can get back to how we were before all of this happened."

New safety measures will also include - but are not limited to: temperature screening, a limited number of people in the salon (one adult per child) and the washing of hair before every cut.

Despite the massive upheaval and loss of income for the past number of months, Barry Kieran says he is looking up, not down.

"I chose to view it was an opportunity to reflect and improve on personal aspects of my trade along with having the time to really focus on improving the business moving forward. The changes to our philosophy will be clear when we finally get the official guidance and date of reopening."

While his business has used a booking system for some time now, Barry sees it becoming essential for other barbers.

“With restrictions on the amount of people inside, along with Irish weather it may not allow long queues outside without shelter. It will be a case of implementing the best health and safety infrastructure for your salon on each service and any other problems that arise, you simply adapt to your salons protocols.”

As a barber, what changes has Barry noticed in terms of mens’ hairstyles during the lockdown?

"I think at this point people have either grown their hair out or have completely shaved it off, there seems to be nothing in between."

He sees it having a major impact on trends going forward.

"This will change the face of fashion in the hair industry, with people either adapting and liking length in their hair or vice versa. A recent survey was 70% can't wait to get their skin fade/head shave back with only 30% enjoying the length gained in their hair.

“I think it shows how highly people value their barbers/hairdressers and some view it as therapeutic. Me personally, I cannot wait to get back to work!"