Dundalk swimmer Harry Jordan: ‘The body can do a lot more than the mind will allow’

At five past nine last Friday morning, Harry Jordan (65) looked over to John Savage and said, “see you on the far side”. They wouldn’t speak again for the next three hours and ten minutes as they swam side by side all the way from Omeath to Carlingford.

During that five-mile swim, Harry took a wider line, further out, closer to the shipping lanes in Carlingford Lough - he was hoping to catch a favourable current to help guide him along - ultimately though, it didn’t work out.

Meanwhile, John took a line closer to the shore, within 55 metres of it. Both would eventually finish up in Carlingford Harbour at more or less the exact same moment. Escorting them all the way was Graham McNally, positioned in a kayak, keenly watching their every stroke.

Speaking to the Democrat, having dried off afterwards, Harry explained just why two local men decided to undertake such a mission.

“A number of years ago, a friend of ours in Camlough - Padraig Mallon - who has swam a couple of channels - formed a company called Infinity Channel Swimming. Padraig became a qualified pilot/validator of channel swims.”

Harry continues: “He started an event called Hit the Wall, an event held each May for the past six years. 200 swimmers come from all over the world to qualify to swim channels. Part of that swim is the ‘Battle of Carlingford Lough’.

“This year the swim was cancelled and I thought to myself, during this whole Covid crisis, both myself and John Savage live within 1.5km of the harbour, so we decided to swim on.

“We swim all year round,” Harry adds. “We swim 12 months of the year, five days of the week in water temperatures of 3.9 to 14 degrees. We decided it would be a shame to see it go down the tubes, so we decided to keep the swim alive.”

But they wanted to do a little more, and make the swim even more worthwhile: “To keep the swim alive we thought some organisation could benefit, hence SOSAD.”

SOSAD, who have offices in Dundalk, offer services in suicide prevention and bereavement support.

As he speaks, it is clear Harry is passionate about the benefits of open water swimming. He has seen how it has helped people throughout the 40 years he has been swimming in the lough.

“I’ve met more people who are bi-polar, that have dependency problems - drugs, alcohol, and more people going through marriage split-ups and they use the water as therapy.”

In recent years, Harry has also seen more people get involved.

“To give you an example, I ran a swim here 35 years ago, around Christmas time, and I was the only swimmer.

“The next year I got three more people, there were four. Last year we had well over 100. That’s 100 people out on Christmas Eve for a swim.

“I might have been the catalyst to some degree, but not the entire driving force behind it.”

Carlingford Swimmers is a group of “like-minded individuals” that Harry helped set up some time ago, but part of the reason behind its creation came from his own fears of open water swimming.

“I got one or two frights over the years. You’re out a mile or two and you get what I call the ‘heebee jeebies’ - ‘what the f**k am I doing out here?’

“It does happen to you. Your mind plays tricks on you. We’d a five mile swim this morning. It was three hours in the water - but you don’t stop. You keep swimming. A lot of thoughts go through your head when you’re swimming. But all you can think of is the next stroke, the next breath. Is the wave gonna hit me? Is the wind gonna hit me?

“There are things you can’t control. You can’t control the wind, you can’t control the waves. All you can control is your own mental health during that three and half hours, or five miles, or ten miles, or 21 miles, as the channel (swim) is.

“You go through apprehensive modes before you go into the water - what if I cramp up? What if the waves hit me? What if the wind turns? What if a boat can’t see me? What if a jet ski appears out of the blue?

“You’ve no control over those things. All you can do is take control of what you can do. Your breathing, your stroke, your calmness. You have to get calm. You have to start feeling comfortable with feeling uncomfortable. I’m uncomfortable here, but so what, I have to get comfortable with this.”

Getting back to Friday’s swim, Harry recounts a funny experience while out on the lough that morning.

“Graham stopped a trawler between us and he collected 20 quid off him,” Harry says. “That trawler cost me a couple of minutes, but I wasn’t worried about it. I saw the trawler. What we did before we swam was, we notified the coastguard and the gardai. We notified the larger fishing trawlers and they came back to us and said ‘yeah, we’ll avoid you’, we notified the ferries and a captain messaged me last night and said ‘good luck lads, we’re leaving at 9.30, if we see you, we’ll slow down’.”

Sea swimming is in his blood and Carlingford has a world-pedigree reputation, partly because it is a designated Swim Validation Point for swimmers hoping to qualify to swim the Channel.

Even a small scale event attracts global talent, says Harry.

“Last year I went ahead and got a medal commissioned for everyone that swam what we call the Marina Swim which is 2.5km and you get a free medal.

“We had world channel swimmers that I know came over wanting to get this medal. These are guys that have swam 40km. It was a bit of craic and a bit of prestige and they got a cheapo medal from Carlingford Swimmers. It’s a gimmick, but they all loved it.

“I went to the ILDSA (Irish Long distance Swimming Association) annual awards with people from all over the world and they said ‘we have to get this medal!’.”

Harry recounts the time a very prominent ocean swimmer came to Carlingford.

“Linton Morton, who swam the Oceans Seven, came to Carlingford having swam the channel. He’s a barrister in Queensland in Australia.

“He arrived over to London for a bit of work and decided he’d swim to Jersey - headbanger!

“But he arrived over to Carlingford and he decided to give us a shout at 4 o’clock in the morning and said ‘c’mon we’re going for a swim’. So we brought him to Larne, we got on a rib (type of boat) and took him out to the Mull of Kintyre and said good luck and he swam back to Ireland.”

While clearly an extrovert on dry land, Harry is a much more serious character when he jumps into the sea.

“I do a risk assessment. I check the tide, the current, I use a number of apps. Carlingford is a relatively safe place to swim, you haven't got riptides in it, too adverse weather conditions, and if it is rough outside, you stay within the harbour.

“You can’t afford to be an extrovert in the water,” he warns.

Controlling the mind and maintaining mental wellbeing play a huge part in being able to swim inthe sea. For Harry it’s a fundamental part of what he has loved doing for 40 years.

“The biggest distance you’re ever gonna swim is the four inches between the two ears. That’s the hardest distance you’ll swim.

“From talking to people over the years, the body can do a lot more than the mind will allow.”