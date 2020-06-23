Holy Family Parish Church, Dundalk – Information on the recommencement of the celebration of Public Masses 

In light of the wonderful news that permission has been given by the government for churches to begin celebrating public masses from the 29th June we ask that our parishioners and friends of Holy Family would take note of the following guidelines.

- Entry to the church will be by the main entrance only.

- There will be lines painted outside the church to facilitate physical distancing. (Two meters)

- There will be two hand sanitizing units available inside the entrance area.

- Capacity is limited and seating will be clearly marked. (Every second bench will be in use)

- Seating will be two meters apart

- There will be tape on the floor to help with physical distancing.

- Face masks are advised and should be lowered from the face before leaving the bench to receive Holy communion.

- The priest and ministers will sanitize their hands before distributing communion which will be given only in the hand. Both priest and minister will wear a mask at this time.

- Exit from the church will be by the side exits and by the main entrance. Patience will be required to facilitate physical distancing.

- We ask that you do not congregate at the doors of the church or in the car park in line with Public health guidelines.

- If too great a number arrive at the church, entry will have to be restricted to the capacity necessitated by public health policy.

- We hope to have a loudspeaker service to the carpark.

- Please always follow the instructions of the stewards.

We look forward to celebrating together again and we ask for your understanding and patience as we do so.

We will be posting a video on our parish facebook page, midweek ,to help with the observance of the above measures.