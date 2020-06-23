Dundalk FC appoint new assistant manager

Dundalk FC has this morning announced the appointment of former Waterford boss Alan Reynolds as the club's new assistant manager.

Speaking to Dundalkfc.com today, Reynolds said: “Dundalk is a fantastic club and I’ll be working with a fantastic group of players so it would have been hard to turn down an offer like this.”

He added: “In fairness to Vinny and Dundalk, they went about things the right way. They asked Waterford for permission to speak to me and that was granted by the club. We’ve spoken a few times over the past couple of weeks and I’m just happy it’s done now.

Speaking about the role, Reynolds said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I need to adapt to becoming an assistant again and helping Vinny and John. It’s something I’ll have to get used to again but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now.”