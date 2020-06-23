Major wastewater improvement works completed in Ardee

Irish Water have announced the completion of upgrade works to the wastewater infrastructure in Ardee.

Irish Water say upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, improvements to the sewer network and the construction of a new wastewater pumping station in Ardee will "safeguard the environment and support the economic and social development of the town and surrounding areas".

The works were carried out by Wills Brothers EPS JV Limited on behalf of Irish Water and they say it will ensure that the wastewater treatment facilities are fully compliant with EU Urban Wastewater Directives.

The upgrade works involved modernising and improving the performance of the wastewater treatment plant to meet the current needs of the area. Irish Water also stated that they constructed or replaced almost 1km of sewers and built a new wastewater pumping station to reduce potential sewer flooding, odour issues and sewer overflows into the River Dee improving local water quality.

Commenting on the completion of this vital project, John Joyce, Irish Water said: “This project represents an investment of €7.5 million by Irish Water and will safeguard the environment by improving the wastewater system, ensuring that there is capacity for future growth in Ardee.

"Irish Water is investing in wastewater infrastructure right across the country. We are building new wastewater treatment plants, upgrading old plants and laying new sewers, with other projects in Louth including Carlingford and Blackrock wastewater treatment plant upgrades which are almost complete.

"However, it is still really important that people recognise the impact of what they flush so the network can function efficiently and effectively. We all have a role in safeguarding our wastewater network and the environment and we are reminding the public to “Think Before You Flush.” Flushing inappropriate items like wet wipes, face masks, latex gloves have a negative impact on the wastewater network and our marine environment.”