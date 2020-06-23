Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Dolores Coffey, St. Mary’s Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Adelaide, Australia. Dolores, daughter of the late Tom and Peggy Coffey, dear wife of Pat Kerley, stepmother of Paul, Austin, Maurice, Catherine and Joanne, sister of Turlough, Fr Martin, Caitriona and the late Molly and Fionnula. Dolores will be sadly missed by her husband, stepchildren, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Dolores' Funeral Mass and cremation will take place in Adelaide. The interment of her ashes will be at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Antoinette Mc Keown (née Murtagh), Bushfield, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully at home. Antoinette, beloved wife of Teddy, dear mother of Peter and Brian, loving granny of Oisín, Tom, Waiata, Leah, and Kali and sister of Bernie, Rosa, Denis, David, Eleanor and the late Michael, Thomas and Mary. Antoinette will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, grandchildren, daughter's-in-law Lani and Sarah, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

As the numbers are restricted to 25 people only, Antoinette’s Funeral Mass will take place privately at 11am on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Church Dromiskin and can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv.

The death has occurred of Declan Noone, St Mary's Drumcar, Dunleer / Portarlington, Laois

Unexpectedly. Loving son of the late Frank and Una. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, sister Denise, nephews Conor and Ross, brother-in-law Seamus, aunts, uncle, relatives, the staff and fellow residents of St Mary's.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass in St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 25 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery.