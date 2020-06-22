Dundalk firm named as top ten company in Europe

Dundalk digital forensics and cyber security firm, VMGroup, established in 2014, have made the top ten list in Europe by being recognized as one of the Top Ten Digital Forensics Firms in Europe.

Dundalk native, Dr Vivienne Mee, founded the company in 2014. The company has grown over the last 6 years, now with offices in Dublin, Dundalk and Newry.

VMGroup offer digital forensic services to their clients all over Ireland, providing expert witness testimony in legal cases. VMGroup have been involved in many high profiled cases whereby their expertise in digital forensics were called upon.

In addition, where clients may be victims of security breaches or outside attack from hackers, VMGroup assist their clients in handling the breach, and determining if any data has been lost during the incident.

Organically the firm also provides Cyber security services in which VMGroup provides consulting services to their clients to ensure they are in a position to safeguard their infrastructure and data against cyber threats.

VMGroup, CEO Dr Vivienne Mee, would like to thank the team for the continued support over the years. For the road ahead, the company is set to venture into research and development. VMGroup aims to develop forensic tools for law enforcement and forensic experts to aid forensic laboratories and IT Teams accelerate the technical analysis in any investigation or cyber security breach.

