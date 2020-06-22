Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, June 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Pat Malone, Shanlis, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Much loved brother of his sisters Madge, Frances (Mullen), Eithna (Nolan), brother Jim and sister-in-law Finola. Pre-deceased by his brother-in-laws Tommy Mullen and Pat Nolan. Pat will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews Cliona, Dara, Tom, Schira, Geralyn, Ailbhe, Louise, Sarah, Shane and Lorna, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends, especially Peter and Thomas.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral and burial will take place for the family in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta at 11am on Tuesday (23rd).

Those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to do so under the current restrictions, please leave a message for the Malone family in the Condolence Book section below.

Pat's funeral cortège will travel from Finlay's Funeal Home, via Shanlis, on way to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, on Tuesday (23rd).

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) McGarrity, Whitestown, Greenore, Louth / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Peacefully, Hilltop Terrace, Murgasty, Tipperary Town and formerly Birmingham, England and Whitestown, Greenore, Co. Louth. Predeceased by his first wife Mary, parents John and Brigid and sister Kathleen.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Sylvia and step children Kathrine, Michael and Cristian. Also by his nephew Sean and niece Lisa (Blackpool,England) and all his other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford (eircode A91 TY79) on Tuesday from 4.00pm - 7.00pm. Those calling to pay their respects are asked to observe strict government guidelines on social gatherings and distancing. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass is strictly family only please

The death has occurred of Declan Noone, St Mary's Drumcar, Dunleer, Louth / Portarlington, Laois

Formerly of Ballycarroll, Portarlington County Laois. Unexpectedly. Loving son of the late Frank and Una. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, sister Denise, nephews Conor and Ross, brother-in-law Seamus, aunts, uncle, relatives, the staff and fellow residents of St Mary's.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later