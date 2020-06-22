€5.6m announced for Louth Border Projects

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said the €5.6m in Border funding announced today by his colleague the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphries TD, for four successful Louth border projects shows the governments firm commitment to County Louth and the North East.

Fergus O’Dowd was speaking following the announcement of the successful applicants of the Border Enterprise Development Fund 2020 at the new Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Training Centre of Excellence in Dundalk, Co Louth which has been approved for €4.5m funding through the Border Enterprise Development Fund today.

“The Mill Enterprise Hub, Creative Spark, DKIT, and the LMETB will benefit from a combined €5.6m to deliver stream 1 & 2 collaborative and innovative projects across the county and region.

O’Dowd said “The North East will face significant uncertainty and economic challenges as we see the stark effects of the UKs withdrawal from EU at first-hand. The monies announced today will certainly help our local SMEs to become more resilient and face the many challenges that Covid and Brexit have presented including strengthening our Advanced Manufacturing skills which will be vital in the years ahead.

“I would like to congratulate all of the successful projects and look forward to seeing the plans advance over the coming months.”

Fine Gael Louth Senator, John McGahon, congratulated the successful recipients.

Senator McGahon said, “I am delighted that four project groups based in County Louth were the successful recipients of over €5.6 million in funding under the Border Enterprise Development Fund, which was launched in January and is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

“The fund provides support for collaborative, enterprise capability building projects, to advance entrepreneurship, productivity and innovation in the Border Region. The announcement is even more pertinent as the fund aims to improve competitiveness in the area not only in response to Brexit, but now in response to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Along with Minister Humphreys, I was pleased to attend today’s announcement at the proposed facility for a new Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Training Centre of Excellence in Dundalk, which will receive €4.5 million in funding through the through the Border Enterprise Development Fund.

“Other winning projects in the county include Dundalk Institute of Technology, which will receive over €250,000 for its ATHENA STEM Project. The aim of this project is to increase the number of female STEM Entrepreneur role models and female senior managers and intrapreneurs in STEM related sectors in the North East.

“The Creative Spark Downtown project will receive over €269,000 as it seeks to enhance the start-up and business support ecosystem in the region by creating a town centre co-working space in Dundalk, equidistant from Dublin and Belfast and aligned with the M1 Corridor.

“Louth County Council was another successful recipient of funding for its project, titled Drogheda Digital Innovation Hub (DDIH). Its goal is to encourage high-potential future oriented tech projects seeking to start and grow, to locate in the greater Drogheda/ North East region.

Announcing details of the Border Enterprise Development Fund 2020, Minister Humphreys said, “This fund is part of a €28m economic stimulus package, which I announced for the Border Region earlier this year. It’s designed to foster collaboration while helping to make businesses more resilient, more innovative and more competitive.

“All of the research shows that the Border region is most exposed to the impact of Brexit, and obviously the situation is even more difficult now with the COVID-19 challenge. That’s why I want to ensure that businesses in the region are supported by Government in responding to the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead.

“This is the first time that my Department has provided targeted, ringfenced funding to a specific region, which represents a strong statement of our commitment to the Border area. Through this Fund, I want to make businesses in the border region more resilient, more innovative and more competitive so that we can stimulate enhanced economic activity in the region.”