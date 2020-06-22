Roads
M1 closed at Dundalk after incident, with diverted traffic 'extremely slow' and delays through town
Roads
The M1 is closed southbound between the Dundalk exits J17 and J16 following an incident.
According to LMFM a man has been critically injured following an accident which occurred at 5am this morning.
AA Roadwatch are reporting that traffic is extremely slow now approaching J17, with delays continuing through Dundalk on the N52 all the way to the Dublin Rd jct.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on