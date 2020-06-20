Rest In Peace
Deaths in Dundalk - Saturday, June 20, 2020
The death has occurred of Terry (Scobie) Brennan, Ghan Road, Carlingford
Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Formerly of E.S.B and a member of Louth County Council and Seanad Eireann. Predeceased by his parents Larry and May. Also by Josephine and his brothers Hugh and Anthony. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Aileen, daughter Tanya and sons Bobby and David. Also by his son-in-law Paddy, daughters-in-law Alyssa and Sabine, grandchildren Conor, Ryan, Pierce, Aoife, Megan, Oran, Anna, Lisa, Reagan, Mckenna, Tadgh, Morgan and Tia, sisters Jean and Ann, brothers Ciaran and Eamonn and all his nephews, nieces relatives and large circle of friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at his residence from 12 noon Saturday. Could anyone calling to pay their respects please adhere to strict government guidelines on social gatherings and distancing. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.50am, proceeding on foot to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, via the Square and Dundalk Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Funeral Mass is strictly family only please. For those unable to attend because of government restrictions Mass can be viewed live by webcam on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-carlingford
The death has occurred of James Thomas (Jimmy) Flynn, Rockmount Gardens, Carrick Road and formerly Little Mills, Dundalk
Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Farrell), dear father of Rosie, Adrian, Laura, Jackie, Alison, Cecilia, Maureen, Deirdre and the late Sinead and Baby Gráinne, brother of Charlie, Paddy, Patsy, Sheila, Maureen and the late Terry and Rosa, adored grandad of Mairead, Néidín, Aisling , Daniel, Dylan, Adam, Colleen, Anna, Conor, James and Sarah and son of the late Charles and Maureen, Bridge Street. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Brian, Danny, Connor, Peter, Shane and Michael, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings, permitting only 25 mourners in Church, Jimmy’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Monday, June 22nd, from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, at 12 noon. The link to view is
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-kilkerley
