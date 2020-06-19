Peter Mark in Dundalk taking appointments from tomorrow

With a hairdressing appointments now available from June 29, Peter Mark has announced it will be taking appointments from tomorrow (Saturday, 20th June) onwards.

Appointments can be made over the phone and a member of the Peter Mark team will be on hand to guide you through the new salon experience. Salon phone lines will open at 10:30am on Saturday, 20th June.

From Monday 22nd June onwards, lines will open daily (Monday - Saturday) from 10:30am – 5pm. Online bookings will not be available for now.