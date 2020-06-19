'Footfall up' in Dundalk town centre as people stay local

In some much-needed good news for the town centre, it has been reported that footfall in stores has increased since businesses were allowed to reopen in recent weeks following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to the Dmeocrat today, Town Centre Commercial Manager Martin McElligott said the town centre remains an "attractive proposition" for shoppers.

"Footfall is up due to people staying localised, even with the current easing of travel restrictions.

"The Town Centre seems to be an attractive proposition for people and where there are people there is always business opportunities. "

He continued: "It’s clear to see that the newly refurbished-Clanbrassil Street and Saint Nicholas quarter areas are now playing a very strategic role as Dundalk gets back to normal."

However, there are mixed reports in terms of trading, depending on the type of business, admits Mr McElligott.

"Business-wise the reports are mostly mixed, depending on the business - household, garden, food and beverage are experiencing positive trading positions, but much of this is due to a surge in demand after lockdown.

"We expect that to settle down as we move forward. Clothing is varied from store to store, with some reporting better than expected trading positions. But that is also coming from a very low baseline target.

"However traders remain optimistic as we all know this will take time. Pre Covid 19 Dundalk was in a very strong trading position, so hopefully this will carry many through this unprecedented business challenge."

The BIDS Manager took the time to thank shoppers for shopping local during such difficult times for traders.

"Even now, as we start to reopen fully, it has made a huge difference to the small business community here in Dundalk - long may it continue."