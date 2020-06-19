Local club's growing concern after 'drug paraphernalia' find at Dundalk pitch

A local football club has expressed their concern after finding what they describe as "drug paraphernalia" and other signs of anti-social behaviour while cleaning their pitch and facilities at Bay Estate this week.

With most sports set to resume in the coming weeks, a number of Rampart Celtic's volunteers had been trying to ready the local pitch for use.

However, during the cleaning process they say they discovered "drug paraphernalia" plus clear evidence of drinking.

The club has also been the subject of repeated vandalism in the past 18 months, with a recent incident causing further damage to their club containers.

Club spokesperson Kieran Pickering, speaking to the Democrat, said something needs to be done to stop the issues continuing.

"We've had to come back here and repair the containers and dressingrooms several times now. It's so disheartening. We don't have the money to keep doing that."

However, Kieran says there's a greater concern for the local community, with growing evidence of anti-social behaviour and drug and alcohol mis-use on the club's exposed pitch area.

"Because the pitch is open to the rest of the park area, people can come in and cause damage or even set fire to the facilities we have here."

He added: "We found bits and pieces which look like drug paraphernalia and lots of empty beer cans and bottles of spirits."

He continued: "We've been called by neighbours several times, to say that kids had been jumping on top of the containers. It's a hazard and the fear is that someone could also get hurt."

The club posted to Facebook originally, saying: "Disappointing to see so much rubbish, empty alcohol containers and drug paraphernalia around the area, hopefully once the pitch is back in use and being maintained regularly then the area won't be used for anti-social behaviour."