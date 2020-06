In memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was the 89th member of an Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night in Roscommon, Books of Condolences have been placed at Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee Garda Stations.

It is intended that Books of Condolence from Garda Stations around the country will be presented to his family.