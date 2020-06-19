Gardai
Double road swoop for Dundalk gardai
Roads
Double road swoop for Dundalk gardai
The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit was busy yesterday and swooped on two drivers.
While on patrol they observed the driver of a HGV texting while driving. They quickly issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) for the offence.
Then, later in the day, they observed the driver of a car not wearing a seat belt. The car was also subsequently found not to be insured.
gardai stated that the vehicle seized and a prosecution is to follow.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were out on patrol yesterday when they observed the driver of this HGV texting while driving. FCPN issued.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 19, 2020
Later in the day they observed the driver of a car not wearing a seat belt. Car was also not insured. Vehicle seized and prosecution to follow. pic.twitter.com/50KDqgiN45
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on