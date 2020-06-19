Double road swoop for Dundalk gardai

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit was busy yesterday and swooped on two drivers.

While on patrol they observed the driver of a HGV texting while driving. They quickly issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) for the offence.

Then, later in the day, they observed the driver of a car not wearing a seat belt. The car was also subsequently found not to be insured.

gardai stated that the vehicle seized and a prosecution is to follow.