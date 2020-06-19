Gardai

Double road swoop for Dundalk gardai

David Lynch

David Lynch

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit was busy yesterday and swooped on two drivers.

While on patrol they observed the driver of a HGV texting while driving. They quickly issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) for the offence.

Then, later in the day, they observed the driver of a car not wearing a seat belt. The car was also subsequently found not to be insured.

gardai stated that the vehicle seized and a prosecution is to follow.