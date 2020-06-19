Louth kitty spends 'night on tiles' before fire service rescue

Firefighters from Carlingford and then Dundalk came to the rescue of a cat in Omeath yesterday, which had spent a night trapped on the roof of a third storey building.

According to LMFM, the frisky feline had managed to get itself onto the roof via a window and spent the previous night stuck fast on the slates.

Yesterday afternoon, after Carlingdord fire service had attended the scene, a hydraulic platform was called in from Dundalk to eventually remove the curious kitty from the roof safely.

The incident attracted plenty of local onlookers as the fire service spent several hours coaxing the cat to safety.