EPA all-clear for Tallanstown but legal order to change water supply must happen - Sheridan

Local Councillor John Sheridan has obtained new information from the Environmental Protection Agency about the follow up to the Tallanstown Boil Water notice and concerns about emissions into the River Glyde.

"While the boil water notice was finally lifted in April, I have been contacted numerous times about issues of discolouration and odours in the water in Tallanstown. I have raised these with Irish Water to no avail so I then escalated to the Environmental Protection Agency."

He added: "I have received a response which has confirmed that there is a legally binding directive on Irish Water to replace the current water supply for Tallanstown, Louth Village and Knockbridge by the end of 2020. This is certainly a welcome development and will see the Mullacrew treatment plant decommissioned and the supply replaced with the Dundalk Supply from Cavan Hill."

Cllr Sheridan continued: Separately, there had been some national media reports about concerns about a licence for emissions of sulphate by a mining company in Co. Monaghan into a river upstream from the Tallanstown supply. I understand the EPA are investigating emissions exceeding the limits allowed and this is of course to be welcomed.



"The EPA have also told me, thankfully, that they have investigated the water in Tallanstown and they cannot find any connection with emissions 21km upstream the river Glyde. They have told me that a fish survey has been done and there is 'no evidence that the discharge is influencing the fish community or habitat quality... the EPA has determined no link related to the issues with the Tallanstown Public water supply and the sulphate breaches in Co. Monaghan'.

"The above is obviously to be welcomed but I will continue to campaign on this issue at local level to ensure the people of Tallanstown have a safe and reliable water."