Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, June 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Patricia McGuire (née Sharkey), Castle Park and formerly of Boyle O'Reilly Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of Patsy and devoted mammy of Donna, Catherine, Carmel and Caroline. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers John and Martin, sisters Kathleen, Pauline and Evelyn, sons in-law Mark, Fintan, Francis and Keith, grandchildren Aoife, Francis, Alannah, Adam, Claudia, Éirn, Jessica and Joshua, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Patricia's, Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Cortage will leave her residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Please Note that Church numbers are restricted to 25 family and friends.

The death has occurred of Mary B Carroll (née Lynch), Funshog, Ardee, Louth

Predeceased by her husband Gussie. Peacefully in the loving care of St. Josephs Hospital, Ardee. Sadly missed by her Loving family, daughter Marie, sons Jim and Augustine. Daughter-in-law Brigit. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great, Great Grandchildren. Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and friends RIP

Due to the current guidelines, a Private family funeral will take place and a Memorial Mass to celebrate Marys life, will take place at a later date.

The mass will be streamed live at 11am Saturday.