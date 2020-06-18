‘Big change’ in Louth weather coming…

After months of high pressure in the area, it looks like it’s all about to change in the coming days.

According to local weather expert Louth Weather, “much-needed rain” is on its way as a “low pressure system is taking charge”.

Here’s Louth Weather’s daily update for the weekend:

THURSDAY - Cloudy but mostly dry for the earlier part of the day. By mid afternoon rain will push in from the east and this will continue through into Thursday night. Some of this rain could be heavy. Very light easterly winds. Max 19°C. Rain easing but continuing overnight. Mild and humid at 14°C.

FRIDAY - A cooler and fresher day. Some overnight rain lingering into the morning. Drier by afternoon with just the odd shower. Moderate SW winds. Max 16°C.

SATURDAY - Dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Rain arriving later in the day. Becoming windy with SE winds gusting to 60kph by late afternoon. You'll be needing to secure all those garden furniture and toys. Max 16°C.

SUNDAY - Sunshine and some showers. Fresh SW winds. Max 17°C.