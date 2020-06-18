Downgrading of Louth County Hospital has ‘cost lives’, says Fitzpatrick

“It is clear that the downgrading of Louth County Hospital was not only wrong, but has also cost lives.”

These were the words of local independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick in a speech to Leinster House today, in which he pleaded for the restoration of all services to the Dublin Road health facility.

He added: “My strong and only belief is that we must reinstate all services at Louth County Hospital.”

Going further, Fitzpatrick said: “While I am not going to scaremonger, how many lives could have been saved over the past decade if only we had a fully functioning hospital in Dundalk? The infrastructure is there, the staff are there and more importantly the population is there.”

Referring to Louth County Hospital’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Fitzpatrick explained how it had “offered strong support to its counterpart in Drogheda, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.”

In response, Minister for health Simon Harris said it was “about identifying what more hospitals such as the Louth County Hospital can do, and to invest in them to do that.”

Fitzpatrick continued: “The Minister visited Louth County Hospital in 2018 and the minor injury unit can now treat patients as young as five. The people of Dundalk, Louth and the surrounding area thought this was the first step in the right direction. On 27 June 2010, Louth County Hospital emergency department closed, which was a major shock.

“The only good thing was that it was continuing to do the day surgeries, day medical services, outpatient services, and also operating the minor injuries unit. Louth County Hospital has medical wards and plenty of space to expand. In recent months we have spent millions of euro to use the facilities of private hospitals. The buzzword is ICUs. Louth County Hospital is willing and able to step into the breach. This is very important. I put on record again that if the Government is looking for my support, I am looking for the Minister's support.”