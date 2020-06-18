WEATHER WARNING: Forecaster warns of widespread thunderstorms with heavy downpours of rain expected

A forecaster is warning of the risk of thunderstorms for much of the country today with risks of localised flooding.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel issued the warning this morning.

He states that showers are expected to develop through the late morning and early afternoon, becoming heavy with thunderstorms developing through the spine of the country in a line from Waterford to Sligo.

He adds, "where the thunderstorms do occur they will be slow moving in nature and will lead to a risk of isolated flooding. Rainfall totals of 20-40 mm could fall within a 2-3 hour period, leading to excess surface water and some dangerous driving conditions."

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place from Met Eireann for today (Thursday) up to 3am on Friday.

The warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford and warns that heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur in places during the period. While some areas will miss the showers where they do occur there will be some torrential downpours, localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

In the warning, Met Eireann adds that a more prolonged and widespread period of heavy rain will occur later on Thursday.