Teen charged in relation to suspected arson at Dundalk home of garda

David Lynch

David Lynch

Following direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardai have announced that the male youth previously arrested in relation to the investigation into the suspected arson incident at a garda's home in Bay Estate, Dundalk, has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.