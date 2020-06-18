Dundalk Men’s Shed: ‘Technology has been very helpful keeping in touch’

DUNDALK Men’s Shed may have been forced to close their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it hasn’t stopped the members from showcasing their talents with them hosting a virtual talent show and winning an art competition online during lockdown.

The Men’s Shed is a life line for many members to socialise with others and learn new skills so they turned to technology when the facility had to shut temporarily due to the coronavirus to ensure isolation didn’t begin to creep in.

The group of 75 members have found new ways to connect with each other and have been keeping in touch over the last couple of months with regular zoom chats and on WhatsApp.

And the group proved they had the ‘Shed Factor’ after getting creative and coming up with the idea of a virtual talent show “Dundalk’s Got Talent” as a way of shedders keeping each other’s spirits up in these strange times.

Dundalk Men’s Shed member Gene Yore said: “We have been closed since March 13th and like everyone else in the country we have had to adjust.

“The Men’s Shed is an important facility that allows our members to meet up and socialise while learning new skills, so it is greatly missed at the moment.

“But we are using technology to make sure we all keep in touch.

“We have zoom meetings with members regularly and are having chats on WhatsApp and on phone calls – we have a new network system established so we are all still in contact.

“With the shed being temporarily closed, technology has been very helpful in keeping in touch with everyone.

“We are also making plans to ensure social distancing regulations are in place and ready to go when we are allowed to re-open.

“It is a challenge for everyone but there is great co-operation among the group and if anyone can make it work in this situation it is all the members.

“Everyone is keeping active and in contact with each other until we can all meet up again in the Men’s Shed centre.”

Gene said the Dundalk Men’s Shed is home to many talented individuals and fellow member Brian Byrne came up with the idea of a virtual talent show to cheer people up and help them keep in touch during these difficult times.

The event was hosted on the Dundalk Men’s Shed WhatsApp group with members performing music, songs and poetry, with the competition judged by fellow member and choir master Patrick Connolly.

The winners were George Marley for his original song, ‘Back in the Shed’, dubbed a locked-down song by many in the group, Michael Comiskey his beautiful rendition of ‘House of the Rising Sun’, as well as Chris McShane who wrote a poem.

The Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA), the representative body for over 460 men’s sheds in Ireland, launched a fundraising campaign Save Our Sheds’ Fund in recent weeks as Covid-19 restrictions is causing financial worry for some shedders.

A survey by the organisation showed that 82% of men’s sheds are worried about their financial security, with the average shed losing €1,286 from March 13th to 8th May, or a combined €591,560 for the 460 sheds on the island of Ireland.

To help ease the pressure being experienced by sheds across Ireland, the national association has launched the ‘Save Our Sheds’ (SOS) Fund, which will be distributed to sheds affected by the crisis.

Gene said fundraising is necessary and they support themselves through donations which is all on hold at the moment, however he said they are one of the men’s sheds that are “lucky as they are in quite a healthy situation, thankfully”.

He said: “If someone asked us to make them something or they wanted something we had made in our workshop then they made a donation.

“We support ourselves with donations which obviously isn’t happening at the moment.

“We are lucky as we are in quite a healthy situation and preparing for the changes that will need to be implemented when we are allowed to re-open.”