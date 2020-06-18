Louth club all set to cycle from ‘Dunleer to New York’ this week

Members of a local cycling club are preparing to cycle from Dunleer to New York this week!

But before you get concerned about breaking restrictions and the even more worrying prospect of trying to cycle across the Atlantic, Mark Boyle of Whiteriver Cycling Club based in Dunleer, tells the Democrat how such a mammoth challenge is going to actually work.

“We have three routes our members can cycle on the day - 50km, 75km and 100km (in the local area).

“We are asking all who take part to try and raise €1 for every kilometre they cycle. As a club we hope to raise €5,000. On the day members can cycle solo or in a group of up to eight cyclists - with all adhering to social distance guidelines.”

So who or what cause are they raising the €5000 for?

“The club came up with an idea for a members charity cycle, "Dunleer to New York" which is 5,000km and it doing so trying to raise some funds for two charities, 3rd Floor Covid 19 ward in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association,” explains Mark.

He continues: “We picked the 3rd Floor in Drogheda because their new surgical wing was ready to open but it ended up opening as a Covid-19 ward and they are going to get something for the family room to honour all those who lost their lives to Covid on that floor.”

There’s also a personal reason behind the choice of the other charity, says Mark.

“We also picked IMNDA (Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association) as our second charity as one of our clubs founding members, Paul Lannon, is living with Motor Neurone Disease.”

Mark adds that Paul will be turning 50 this week, adding poignancy and real resolve to their efforts to complete the 5,000km challenge.

Whiteriver Wheelers have 155 members in the club at present explains Mark and the interest is growing.

“We have four different groups in the club starting from our ‘Leisure Group’ who would be members who are just starting out in cycling, right up to our ‘Advanced Group’. We cycle three times a week as a club, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and also on Sunday mornings.”

The "Dunleer to New York" charity cycle is taking place on Saturday June 20 from 7am to 7pm.

If you are interested and would like more information call Mark on 086 8559922.