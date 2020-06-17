Dates for start of Dundalk FC European campaign released

Dundalk FC will begin their European campaign this year on August 18/19.

The dates, which were released by UEFA this afternoon, will see Dundalk play qualifying rounds over just one leg, with the first team drawn getting home advantage.

Should the Lilywhites win their first round clash, they will play the second qualifying round game on August 25/26, followed by the third qualifying round on September 15/16 . Again, should Dundalk FC win that clash, they will then enter a two-leg play-off clash on September 22/23 and 29/30.

If Dundalk FC fail in their pursuit of Champions League football proper, they will drop into the Europa League with a seocnd and third qualifying round taking place on September 17 and 24.

Although not announced yet, the date for the draw is expected to take place in early August.