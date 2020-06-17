WATCH: Friendly Louth goat becoming internet - and local - sensation

With a temperament more akin to that of a pet dog, the 'Ballagan Goat' has been making lots of new friends in the rolling fields and along the narrow roads of north Louth over the past few weeks.

Thanks to video - SEE BELOW - by Damien Wynne, which was posted on the Carlingford Lough and Cooley peninsula Facebook page, lots of other people have been posting pictures and stories about their own run-in with the furry wonder.

According to a local woman, who had a run-in with the goat, he appears to "have a thing for cars" and is "very nosey".

Serious though, you've goat to be kid-ding me!