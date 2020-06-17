Minogue is only second ever female Louth County Council Cathoirleach elected

Dolores Minogue became only the second woman to hold the position of Cathoirleach of Louth County Council after she was elected to the role at Monday's Louth County Council AGM.

The Fine Gael representative for mid-Louth earned 16 votes to see off Kevin Meenan of Sinn Fein, who was also proposed for the position.

Cllr Minogue was proposed by fellow party mate Colm Markey and seconded by Maria Doyle.

She said it was a “great honour” to land the role and she was looking forward to being head of the county council.

Green Party Councillor Marianne Butler said it was a huge achievement for Cllr Minogue, but also for the representation of women in politics locally, adding that she hopes this will be a sign of things to come with further female representatives taking on major roles in local politics in the near future.

Cllr Joanne Byrne of Sinn Fein wished Cllr Minogue the very best, adding that "to have two woman sends out signals to women in the county"... "that this is no longer a boys club."

Cllr Minogue became only the second female Cathoirleach of Louth County Council, following in the footsteps of Jacqui McConville, who held the position from 2002 to 2003.

Fianna Fáíl councillor Emma Coffey, adding to the chorus of congratulations, called the election of two women to the positions of chair and vice chair (Labour's Michelle Hall was elected Leas Cathoirleach at Monday's meeting) a “wonderful achievement”, adding that it was “great to see women in such positions.”

She continued: “Politics is the art of persuasion”... it’s “all about willingness to work and compromise - that is democracy. Because of that we see two ladies elected here.”

Outgoing chairperson Liam O'Reilly, who congratulated Cllr Minogue on her election and assured her of his support in the year ahead, also spoke about his privilege at serving as Cathaoirleach and thanked the members for their collaboration and fairness throughout his tenure.

Cllr Reilly added that he was looking forward to continuing to play his part in "addressing the challenges facing the county into the future".