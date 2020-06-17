Louth County Council chief warns of 'potentially enormous loss of income' as Covid fallout hits

The CEO of Louth County Council has painted a particularly bleak picture of the state of the local authority’s finances due to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Chief Executive Joan Martin, who was speaking at Monday’s Louth County Council AGM in St Gerard’s Hall in Dundalk, also warned councillors of the need to review the Local Property Tax rate in the coming months to help offset a “potentially enormous loss of income”.

Due to the scale of the shortfall, Ms Martin added that she “certainly won't be ring-fencing anything” in a bid to improve a potentially dire situation. Although Ms Martin admitted that she won’t “look at budget in a serious way until end of year”, the local authority “could well be working with a considerable loss,” she added.

Ms Martin explained that her “hands were tied” with “few area of discretion” to work with and she appealed to councillors to look at Local Property Tax (LPT).

“(It’s) time to start looking at it. I will be keeping very tight rein on expenditure to try and minimise a potentially enormous shortfall,” she told councillors present on Monday.

The main impact on the Council's revenues from the lockdown following the Covid-19 impact, were felt in the areas of commercial rates and pay parking, Ms Martin added, with a loss that “runs into millions”.

She also said the Council are looking at ways to right-off the loss over the coming years, with expected added pressure on budgets during that period.

Referring to the impact of an increase in LPT on households, Ms Martin said it equates to “cents per household, per week”, adding that any increase would be “very small, per house” and that last year councillors “failed to give any increase”.