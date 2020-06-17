Louth FF Councillor: 'I don't consider Programme for Government in the interest of Fianna Fáil'

A local councillor has joined a list of over 50 other councillors from across the country in launching a campaigning group to defeat the Programme for Government (PfG) negotiated by Fine Gael, Green Party and the leadership of Fianna Fáíl.

Speaking about the launch of Fairer Future and the PfG (Programme for Government), Cllr Conor Keelan said: “I find it regrettable that a National Unity Government was not developed. At a time of crisis and when no-one was the obvious winner in the election it was a good option to pursue. Forcing all parties, including Sinn Féin, traditionally wary of Government and electoral responsibility, to man up would have been a wise course of action."

Speaking about the upcoming vote, Cllr Keelan said, “In addition I don't consider this proposed arrangement in the interest of Fianna Fáil. We campaigned to remove Fine Gael from Office and during Confidence & Supply many said in the media and elsewhere that there was no discernible difference between either party. This coalition, will only exacerbate this further and lead to problems in determining identity in the short and long-term."