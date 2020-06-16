Gardai
Cocaine and heroin seized after Dundalk garda chase
Crime
Gardaí attached to the Dundalk Drugs Unit observed a male acting suspiciously in the Dundalk area yesterday.
This man attempted to evade Gardaí but he was caught after a short chase.
During the course of searching he was found to be in possession of approximately €1,500 worth of heroin.
This male in his 30’s was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station where he was questioned in relation to the drugs found.
During a follow-up search at his home, Gardaí discovered approximately €2,500 worth of cocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia.
He was later charged in relation to both drug seizures and released on bail to appear at Dundalk District Court in the near future.
