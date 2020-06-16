Upskilling staff of Louth County Council in relation to disability awareness

Local Councillor Erin McGreehan has passed a motion calling for Louth County Council to “facilitate that all staff undertake ‘Disability Awareness Training’, with priority given to frontline staff initially.

It should also facilitate Access Auditing Training for all planning and infrastructure technical staff. The awareness training would provide clear and accurate information for employees of Louth County Council about working with and supporting people with disabilities”.

Speaking on the motion Cllr McGreehan said: “The right to equality is an integral belief of mine and is one of the main reasons why I was ever interested in politics. Equality is derived from the state and inequality can often be exacerbated by state, and it is for us public representatives to constantly work towards equality”.

McGreehan believes one area where “we as a society continuously fail understanding the needs of an individual with disabilities. If you educate yourself through formal or informal ways on the differences between you and others your acceptance of those differences grows. And therefore, you react and act to those differences in a mature and fair way”.

Cllr McGreehan added: “I'm very happy to have this motion passed the training will improve all staffs’ competencies in serving more members of our community, it will also make this a better workplace environment for those who may have a disability”.