DPP appeals Louth woman’s sentence for dangerous driving causing death

The Director of Public Prosecutions is to appeal the ‘undue leniency’ of a Louth woman’s three-year sentence for dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian in Dundalk.

Eimear White (23) pleaded guilty earlier this year at Dundalk Circuit Court to dangerous driving causing the death of 29-year-old Robert McLoughlin.

He was knocked down on the 21st October 2017, after getting out of a taxi on the Old Newry Road at Dowdallshill.

Judge James McCourt sentenced White to three years in prison with the final two suspended.

The DPP has appealed the ‘undue leniency’ of the sentence handed down to White, who has a former address at Castlecarra, Riverstown.

Kevin Segrave BL told Court of Appeal President George Birmingham today that relatives of the deceased wished to be present for the hearing, at which he hoped to play CCTV footage.

Justice Birmingham set a date of 26th June for the hearing. However, he gave liberty to the DPP to mention the case before that should there be a technical difficulty showing the footage during a remote court hearing.