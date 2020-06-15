LGBT pride flag flies at Ardee Civic Offices for very first time

Ardee Municipal District chair John Sheridan raised the LGBT pride flag at Ardee Civic offices for the very first time this week.

The flag is traditionally flown throughout June to mark ‘pride month’, it had been flown in Dundalk and Drogheda council offices before but this was the first time in Ardee.

“Symbols are incredibly important as we all know. This small sign of solidarity can have a huge impact to show Ardee as an inclusive and tolerant town and area for people of all backgrounds and identities.



“Last year was the first year of a new LGBT+ group in Ardee for young people. I was delighted to have been recently invited to meet with this group to hear their experiences as young LGBT+ people growing up in Mid Louth. I also got to share with them how I've found Louth to be an inclusive and supportive place to be LGBT. I have been delighted to nominate the group for a municipal award this year.



"The positive impact these groups have and the impact symbols like the flag have for the mental health of LGBT+ people of all ages is so important but also sends a message that it's okay to be yourself here in Louth.