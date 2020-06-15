Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, June 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Curtis, Seafield Lawns, Dundalk

Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Noleen (née Griffin) and dear dad of Elaine, Ashling and Niamh, Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen (late of Oliver Plunkett Park. Noel will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers Gerard, Jimmy and Tony, sisters Rose Casey, Ann Mc Kenna and Marie Charity, son in-law Christopher, daughter in-law Rachael, grandson Harry, brothers and sisters in-law, uncle Oliver, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderfull neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Noel's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Cortage will leave his residence on Tuesday morning at 10.40am on foot to the Avenue Road entrance, then proceed to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

Please Note Church Numbers are restricted to 25 family members and close friends

The death has occurred of Gerry Woods, Ednaquinn, Corcreaghy, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Gerry, son of the late Thomas and Kathleen, beloved husband of Una née Matthews, dear father of Grainne, Matthew, Martin, Vinny and Danial and granda of Alice, Eva, Odin, Caleb, Aurora, and Naoise. Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, uncle Frank, aunt Carmel, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

As the numbers are restricted to 25 people only, Gerry’s Funeral Mass will take place privately at 11am on Tuesday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village.

The death has occurred of Fr. Oliver Mohan O.M.I., Churchtown, Ardee, Louth

Formerly of Churchtown, Ardee, Co. Louth and British Columbia, Canada June in Vancouver. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his loving nephews, nieces, relatives, the Oblate Community, and his many friends in Canada and the United States of America.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral mass will take place tomorrow, Saturday in Vancouver. Mass is at 10:00 local Vancouver time. The link for the Mass is https://www.legacystreaming.com/kearney. A funeral service will be held in the Mary Immaculate Church, (Oblates), Inchicore with the interment of ashes in the Community Cemetery at a later date.