Major Louth rescue effort after person falls into river

A major river rescue operation kicked in this afternoon in Louth after a person fell into a river.

At around 3.45pm the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service emergency received a report of a person after entering the river Boyne at the Scotch Hall area of Drogheda.

The rescue service immediately dispatched its inshore rescue boat and a crew to the location of the incident.

Taking to Facebook, the local rescue unit took up the rest of the remarkable rescue story:

"Within minutes one of our mobile units arrived on scene, crew observed a life ring had been thrown into the water from a member of the public and a nearby canoeist also came to the aid of the person in distress.

"A trained rescue swimmer entered the water to secure the casualty on the river bank until the arrival of the inshore rescue boat.

"While on the river bank the casualty was checked over for any injuries, then transferred to the inshore rescue boat where they were taken to our boathouse on the Marsh Road.

"On arrival to the slipway crews transferred the casualty to the medical room where members provided medical treatment and handed over to the National Ambulance Service."

The rescue service described it as a "successful rescue".

On scene were also Drogheda Gardai, National Ambulance Service, Drogheda Coast Guard unit and Scotch Hall security.