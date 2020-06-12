Dundalk man’s marathon effort pays off for charities

Local runner Stephen O'Connor said he was delighted to be able to present two cheques totalling €8,787 to the Special Olympics Ireland and the local Children's Respite Home in Lordship after completing his fundraising marathon for these two charities.

Speaking to the Democrat, Stephen added that he would like to thank each and every donor for making this possible. A special word of thanks also goes to Glenmore AC, St Patricks GFC, Bellurgan United, Louth GAA and Louth LGFA for all their support during this fundraising drive.

The run itself took place on Monday May 3 in Lordship. Although running a marathon is never easy, Stephen said the support of all the local families who came out to cheer him on, while keeping socially distant was a phenomenal help along the way. picture: arthur kinahan