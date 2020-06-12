Anxious days ahead for Dundalk creche owners

A creche owner has told how some childcare facilities could struggle to reopen after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted as extra staff will be needed to comply with the requirement for ‘play pods’.

Children are to be divided into ‘play pods’ when childcare services are allowed to reopen on June 29 with kids and adults not mixing with other pods or sharing toys.

Under the guidelines additional staff will be needed as there will have to be two employees in each ‘play pod’.

Sharon Bell, who owns Pugwash Bay Creches with five childcare facilities in Louth and one in Meath, said: “To operate ‘play pods’ you now need two staff in each pod to cover each other’s breaks but the amount of children needing childcare has reduced at the moment.

“So ultimately the staff we need has increased but the numbers attending childcare will be down so financially it may not be viable.

“We are opening our creches depending on demand – we are contacting parents now to see who needs childcare.

“I own six creches and some of them might not even open, it just depends on the amount of kids that need childcare.

“It could be a case that we can make up a few pods and tick along until September when hopefully things will pick up.”

The existing ratios are one adult to three children for those aged under one year.

It increased to one adult to five children for one-year-olds; one adult to six children for two-year-olds; and one adult to eight children for those aged three to six.

However, under the new guidelines there must be two staff members for each pod.

Sharon also said that the Government’s guideline of having more than one pod in a room with a "light partition" in place is not a runner.

She said: “Realistically you can only have one play pod in each classroom.

“Putting up partitions to make two pods in a classroom is not really a runner due to health and safety regulations.

“Dividing a classroom with a partition would be a fire regulation issue and Tusla would have to be notified about temporary structures and pass them – dividing a classroom into more than one pod is impractical.”

Creches were initially set to reopen for only “essential” workers on June 29 under the Government’s roadmap for exiting lockdown but this has been extended for any parents that can’t return to work without childcare.