Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, June 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Zanna Bluma (née Labanovska), Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Latvia. Zanna will be sadly missed by her loving husband Igors, sons Edgars and Kristaps, mother Vija, daughter in-law Madara, grandchildren Loretta and Enriko, extended family, relatives, neighbours, friends in both Dundalk and her home country of Latvia.

At Peace

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Zanna's funeral will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends.

Removal from Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street at 12.20pm on Saturday afternoon to Lakelands Crematorium arriving for Funeral prayers and cremation at 2pm. Numbers are restricted to 25.

The death has occurred of Margaret Finnegan (née McElhill), 30 Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk / Omagh, Tyrone

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Ignatius and loving mother of Shane, Barry, Mairead, Grainne and Colm. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, adoring grandchildren Jack, Ailaina, Peter, Isla and Charlie, daughters-in-law Daria, Catherine and Ciara, son-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Patsy, brother-in-law Bo, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in St Nicholas Church, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding Funerals, Margaret’s Funeral will be held in private.