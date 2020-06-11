Gardai
Dundalk gardai stop drivers using M1 as 'racetrack'
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit intercepted two drivers who they say mistook the M1 Motorway for a racetrack recently.
Gardai say both vehicles were observed racing each other on M1 at high speed.
Both drivers now face prosecution in the District Court, they added.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit intercepted these two drivers who mistook the M1 Motorway for a racetrack. Both vehicles observed racing each other on M1 at high speed. Both drivers now face prosecution in the District Court. #SlowDownSaveLives #ArriveAlive#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/dnOK3le5d3— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 11, 2020
