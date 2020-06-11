Gardai

Dundalk gardai stop drivers using M1 as 'racetrack'

David Lynch

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit intercepted two drivers who they say mistook the M1 Motorway for a racetrack recently.

Gardai say both vehicles were observed racing each other on M1 at high speed.

Both drivers now face prosecution in the District Court, they added.