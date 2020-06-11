Disruption to supply in Carlingford due to essential repairs

Irish Water say that due to essential repairs there may be a disruption to supply impacting customers in Clos Na Manach, Carlingford and surrounding areas today.

While works on ongoing customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods today, Thursday 11 June, from 9:00am until 6:00pm. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.