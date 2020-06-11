It’s a full house in Hughes Park in Dundalk for bingo - at a social distance!

A resident of a Saint John of God’s house brought the community together for a game of street bingo to raise their spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

It was a full house in Hughes Park in Dundalk on Wednesday as neighbours enjoyed a game of bingo while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The annual fun day for residents and their families at Saint Mary’s Drumcar had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions but that was not going to stop Padraig Ward from making sure an enjoyable event took place.

Mr Ward, who is one of three residents living in the Saint John of God’s house Rose Cottage in Hughes Park, organised the street bingo and made invitations which he delivered to all his neighbours.

Shauna Kieran, who is a clinical nurse manager with Saint John of God, which supports people with intellectual disabilities, said a lot of the neighbours are elderly and have been cocooning so there was great excitement about the street bingo and raised the community’s spirits.

Mr Ward pulled out the numbers and his key workers called them out to the crowd.

And there was plenty of prizes including flowers, wine, gift sets and hampers generously donated by local business won on the day.

Ms Kieran said: “The annual fun day with residents and their families as part of Saint of John week had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, so instead each John of God house was given a value of Saint John of God to demonstrate in our daily lives and Rose Cottage were given hospitality.

“Padraig decided to organise social distancing street bingo for his neighbours.

“He made invitations, with the help of his key workers, and he delivered them through his neighbours’ letter boxes.

“There was great excitement as many of the neighbours would be elderly, so it was a brilliant opportunity to meet people and have a chat and a bit of fun.

“The families of the three residents of Rose Cottage live outside the 5km Covid-19 travel restrictions so they couldn’t come to the bingo, but we did video calls so they were part of it.”