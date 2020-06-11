LOUTH: After months of good weather, it's all about to change...

After months of decent weather from high-pressure dominance, which brought sunshine and heat, it looks like that's all about to change as low pressure takes over.

According to Louth Weather this morning, it will start to become "more unsettled than we have gotten used to. Overall above average rainfall, though much of this will be from showers which can be hit or miss. Temperatures around average. Windy Thursday to Saturday, with lighter winds next week. Not much sunshine."

Daily forecast:

THURSDAY - Some rain currently over Co Down could push into parts of North Louth this morning. Otherwise it will be a dry day for most. A few sunny breaks but overall quite cloudy. Moderate to fresh NE winds. Milder at 17°C.

Rain for a time tonight. Fresh NE winds. Minimum 12°C.

FRIDAY - A dull damp morning with some patchy light rain. Dryer but remaining cloudy for the afternoon and evening. A windy day with NE winds gusting to 50kph. Max 16°C.

SATURDAY - Cloudy in the morning. Sunny spells and scattered light showers for the afternoon. Dry and bright by evening. Easterly winds easing. Max 19°C.

SUNDAY - A dry and mostly sunny day. Moderate to feel easterly winds. Max 19°C.

MONDAY - Cloudy to begin with a mix of sunshine and showers for the afternoon. Moderate to fresh SE winds. Max 18°C.

NEXT WEEK - Messy so difficult to forecast. Overall I think we will see a lot of showers each day, especially through the afternoons.