Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, June 11, 2020

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Watters, Patrick Street, Dundalk



Peacefully at Gormanstown Wood Nursing. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brother James, sister Nora Farmer, He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Una Norris (France), nephew Declan Farmer, nieces Marie Dillon, Una Mc Elroy and Caitriona Gerlitz, grand nephews and nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church on Friday morning at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. Please note that numbers are restricted to 25 in the Church