WATCH: Rare seal sighting close to Dundalk town on Castletown River
Although regular visitors to the Navvy Bank and Dundalk Bay in general, seals rarely venture far up the Castletown River towards the centre of Dundalk.
However, local woman Sinead Nelson captured a video of one of these marvellous marine mammals close to the old Newry Road bridge today, beside the town centre.
It is understood the seal in question has been spotted a couple of times over the last few days in this particular area.
Although seals can come and go with the tide, according to Sinead, when she took this video the tide was out and the seal was swimming up and down the middle of the river.
