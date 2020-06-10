WATCH: Rare seal sighting close to Dundalk town on Castletown River

Although regular visitors to the Navvy Bank and Dundalk Bay in general, seals rarely venture far up the Castletown River towards the centre of Dundalk.

However, local woman Sinead Nelson captured a video of one of these marvellous marine mammals close to the old Newry Road bridge today, beside the town centre.

CHECK OUT VIDEO HERE

It is understood the seal in question has been spotted a couple of times over the last few days in this particular area.

Although seals can come and go with the tide, according to Sinead, when she took this video the tide was out and the seal was swimming up and down the middle of the river.

VIDEO HERE