Welcome news for Dundalk parents as playgrounds to reopen

Playgrounds in Co Louth are re-opening from tomorrow, Thursday 1th June according to Louth County Council.

Parents or Guardians are REQUIRED:

- To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment. In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment.

- To ensure physical distancing between children

- To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

- To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.

- To adhere to the most up to date health advice.

The full list of playground reopening can be found HERE