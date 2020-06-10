One-way Dundalk footpath system to be completed this week

Louth County Council has revealed that the roll-out of the one-way footpath system in Dundalk is due to be completed this week.

The new system is part of a range of measures to allow a safe return to business for customers and staff in the post-Covid world.

Speaking to the Democrat, a Council spokesperson explained: "We are working in real-time to grapple with Covid’s devastating economic impacts.

"Louth County Council is working with the Business Improvement District in Dundalk to chart a safe course to allow businesses and services to re-open in the town centres.

"The roll-out of the one-way footpath system in Dundalk is due to be completed this week.

"This is a Good Will system to allow for social distancing.

"Those with disabilities face additional challenges in regards to queuing, particularly the visually impaired and those with an intellectual disability, please take this into consideration."