Dundalk parents have fresh hope for new Gaelcholáiste in town

Local parents have welcomed a technical assessment of possible buildings by the Dept of Education for the creation of a new Gaelcholáiste for County Louth here in Dundalk and they say they are now waiting expectantly for a positive outcome.

This move from the Department comes following a formal proposal submitted by An Foras Pátrúnachta (AFP), a patron of Irish medium education schools. Detailed discussions have been held throughout the lockdown period on how gaelcholáiste can be established in Dundalk for the post primary education of children of Co. Louth and the northeast through Irish.

During late February and March AFP met with local parents to see what level of interest there is for a gaelcholáiste. Despite the initial coronavirus lockdown restrictions hampering the ability to arrange public meetings, over 130 children were registered as potential future pupils of a gaelcholáiste.

In their proposal, submitted in early April, AFP set out how they would open and operate a full immersion school in Dundalk where the full range of all curriculum subjects would be taught through Irish, initially operating as a satellite of their Gaelcholáiste in Balbriggan. This means that management and admin would be provided by the parent school and the timetable and curriculum would be planned so that some teachers would be shared to complement the permanent teachers based in the satellite.

The objective is to grow the numbers attending the satellite so that it can operate as a standalone school as soon as possible, providing top class education through Irish to the children of Louth, under the patronage and management of An Foras Pátrúnachta.

The proposal identified the former Marist school buildings as a potential home for the new school.

The Dept. of education, as part of their analysis of the proposal, instructed an architect to carry out a technical assessment of the buildings; this assessment was completed in the first week of June.

The parents, who want Irish medium secondary level education for their children, have continued lobbying local TD’s, the Minister for Education and senior Dept. of Education officials since the loss of immersive Irish secondary level education in Dundalk last September.

The parents group added that a number of Parliamentary Questions had been submitted in the Dáil to the Minister by local TD’s from Sinn Féin, Fine Gael and Labour, to which the Dept of Education provided the following answer:

I wish to advise the Deputy that my Department is in active discussion with An Foras Pátrúnachta in relation to a proposal for a Gaelcholáiste under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta to also have a campus in County Louth. The parties are assessing options in Dundalk for the upcoming school year. All parties are conscious of the short timeframe to the start of the school year and I wish to advise the Deputy that every effort is being made to expedite this assessment. A response will issue to correspondence received in this regard.

It is understood that the Section within the Dept. responsible for new school planning, are preparing a report on the merits and feasibility of the AFP proposal. Parents are hopeful that this report, which has the potential to transform Irish medium education in Louth for years to come, will be completed very shortly as many of them are hoping that their children will be able to return to school in Dundalk in September.