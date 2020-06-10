Dundalk St John of God Venegas Centre celebrates 11 years in Muirhevna Mor

May 25 marked eleven years since St. John of God North East Services developed the Venegas Centre in Dundalk.

Located in Muirhevna Mor, the centre was officially opened by Dermot Ahearn, former Minister of Equality and Law Reform on May 25th 2009.

St. John of God North East Services in partnership with the Health Service Executive, Dundalk Town Council and the Dundalk Parents and Friends developed the Venegas Centre which was built by Finnabair Estates at cost price.

The Venegas Centre supports adults who present with intellectual disabilities to receive a person centred and quality service that enables each individual to live a more independent life of their choosing.

Within the Venegas centre a range of supports and activities are available both on a one to one basis and also in group settings. Activities such as education programme, arts and crafts, horticulture, independent living skills, sports, dancing, group excursions and many more are facilitated within the centre. Service Users are also supported to avail of amenities in the local community.

Over the years the Dundalk Parents and Friends have fundraised to support the activities of the men and women whom attend the Venegas Centre. Many of those activities St. John of God North East Services would not have been in a position to provide without the kind funding and support of the Dundalk Parents and Friends.

Like all other day service providers and many businesses, St. John of God North East Services had to close due to the current pandemic, Covid-19. The Venegas Centre has been keeping in touch with the men and women who attended the service through phone and video calls. The service recently developed hospitality packs for their service users and families which are currently being delivered to their homes.

The development of the packs was supported by the Dundalk Parents and Friends and The Genesis Programme. Annmarie O’Murchu of the Genesis Programme said: “The Genesis Programme was delighted to be involved in the Activity Packs for families of St John of God. Two members of The Genesis Programme project team, Annemarie Ó Murchú and Sandra Farrell, helped out on the day by making up the packs along with St. John of God managers and local community activists.

“ The Genesis Programme hopes that the families who receive the packs will get a lot of joy from the contents.

“We wish St John of God Venegas Centre, Dundalk a happy 11th year Anniversary and wish you well for the future.”

Local Cllr. Kevin Meenan recalls the initial planning and development of the centre.

As chairman of Dundalk Town Council during this initial process, Cllr. Kevin Meenan said: “there was a need for a service like this for adults with disabilities in the Dundalk area and thankfully it came about.

“The centre is a state of the art facility and provides great support to the people in Dundalk and surrounding areas.

THANK YOU

St. John of God North East Services would like to thank the many local businesses and local community groups that supported the fulfilment of the Hospitality packs including Toyland, Leavey’s Chemist, Byrne’s Chemist, Listoke Distillery, Masks for Louth, Dunne’s Stores, The Food House, Muirheavna Mor FC and Andrea Connolly and Maria Mc Guinness of Cuidigh Linn. The generosity of these local businesses and organisations has been exceptional in these challenging times.

St. John of God North East Services would like to acknowledge the extensive support which The Dundalk Parents and Friends Association have provided St John of God North East Day Services over the years.

Eoghan Bailey, Chairman of the Dundalk Parents and Friends stated “Dundalk Parents and Friends was founded in 1972 to support families of those with intellectual disabilities (ID). Our original name was Dundalk Parents and Friends of St Mary’s Drumcar but with the encouragement of The Order of St John of God it has evolved to the current title.

We liaise with service providers on issues of concern to families. We lobby for the provision and improvement of services and assist financially in a small way, in the provision of additional services.

To that end, we raise funds through our annual fundraising day. We hold occasional meetings and events like our disco and supper and day trips, which we intend to resume as soon as we can.”

If anyone would like to become involved or simply make contact with the Dundalk Parents and Friends, Eoghan can be emailed at eoghanbailey@gmail.com.

St. John of God North East Services looks forward to when they can safely reopen its day centres in keeping with Public Health advice and the guidance provided by the Health Service Executive.