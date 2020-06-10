Dundalk foster mum making family memories at a time no-one will forget

FOSTER mum Orla Crilly has a busy home during the coronavirus lockdown entertaining four children, but she is using the time to make magical memories and teach the kids life skills for the future.

Orla has her birth son Logan – who celebrated both his 12th birthday and his Confirmation during the Covid-19 restrictions – and three foster children, a 11-year-old boy, a 10 -year-old girl and another girl who is aged nine all living with her in her Dundalk home at the moment.

The busy mum admits life in lockdown can be stressful at times with her foster children facing challenges in life that she is helping them overcome, but she said the slower pace of life has also given her more time to bond with them all and do fun things together.

And Orla, who has fostered 10 children over the last 10 years, still finds time to stay in touch and help her other foster kids who have moved on over the years.

Orla said: “The sunshine has definitely helped during lockdown as the kids are able to get outside to exercise and play in the garden.

“I have been looking at the weather forecast a few days in advance and if there is glorious weather, I always think it could be lashing rain tomorrow so let’s do outdoor activities.

“The kids have been helping me with the gardening, planting plants – we nearly have the garden finished now.

“There has also been a lot of baking done in our house, all the kids have been making buns and cakes.

“My foster boy loves cooking and really enjoys being in the kitchen, he is a great little chef.

“He has been cooking dinners for us all and is really enjoying it, he relishes the control, it is empowering for him being able to decide what to cook and then doing it.

“They are all going to be very skilled by the time this is all over.

“It is important that all my children are able to cook and look after themselves – it is very important they go out into this world in the future with life skills so they can care for themselves.

“Life can get so busy at times with school runs, dinner on the table at 3pm when they come home from school, homework and then their activities such as soccer, GAA and gymnastics.

“In many ways it has been great to have time to do fun things together such as barbecues in the garden, walks in the park, watching a movie together, baking, cooking and gardening.

“The kids have also been able to go out on their bikes as it is safer as there are less cars on the road.

“Of course, things can get stressful, as it does in every home, especially in times like this but there are also so many beautiful things in the world and great memories are being made.”

There have been several milestones for the family during the lockdown with Logan’s 12th birthday and Confirmation, but the coronavirus restrictions didn’t stop the family from celebrating in style.

“One of my foster kids had his Confirmation just before lockdown started, but Logan’s Confirmation was during the restrictions”, Orla said.

“We got a bouncy castle for the garden and we had a family party to mark the occasion, it was great fun.

“For Logan’s birthday we had bowling in the back garden, a barbecue and we arranged the furniture to make an indoor cinema in the sitting room where we all enjoyed popcorn and a movie.

“All the kids loved it, it was a really special day, and in many ways better than if we hadn’t been in lockdown.”

But it is not all just fun and games for the kids as Orla has decided to keep up home-schooling throughout the summer holidays.

She said: “It can be hard home-schooling as some of my kids would have several teachers, classroom assistants, so I am trying to do the job of 14 different people.

“The kids can be up and down emotionally, and they are missing school in many ways, which can have a negative effect.

“I find doing some schoolwork every day keeps them more settle and their brains active so we are going to keep doing it throughout the summer holidays.

“We have a family holiday planned for the middle of August in Mayo so there is plenty to look forward to also.”

Orla said she knew she wanted to foster since she was a teenager as she had been inspired by her parents who had fostered kids throughout her childhood.

“When I was growing up my mum and dad fostered for years – they were one of the main foster parents in Louth at the time”, Orla said.

“Throughout my childhood there were always foster kids coming through our home and they are still very much part of our family today.

“I have siblings who were fostered by my parents who are still as much my siblings and my birth siblings.

“I was inspired by my parents and the difference they made to children’s lives that they fostered.

“I knew from the age of 15 I would foster kids.

“I will be fostering children for 10 years in three weeks on June 26 and over that time I have fostered 10 kids.

“My first foster child, that came into my home 10 years ago, is still with me.

“Over the years as a foster parent you have kids of different ages, from different cultures and backgrounds but all my children have bonded and have continued relationships, like an extended family.

“When kids I have fostered for shorter, temporary times have moved on the children still with me are constantly wanting them all to meet up.

“The kids are planning a picnic with some of my foster kids that have moved on for when the restriction guidelines are eased.

“The minute a child comes into our house they become part of our family.

“I have a tree in the house with a sign that says ‘Every family has a story, welcome to ours’ and every child that has come to stay with me has a plaque with their name hanging on the tree, a memento of being part of our family always.

“I also have a Christmas stocking for every child I fostered and every Christmas all 10 stockings are hung up.”

Orla said one of the difficult things during the lockdown for foster kids is not being able to see their birth family for visits due to the Covid-19 restriction guidelines.

She said: “The access for foster kids who would have regular visits with their natural family had to stop due to the coronavirus restrictions.

“It is difficult for foster kids to not be able to have their regular visits with their birth parents or siblings at the moment.

“We do video chats and phone calls with their natural families, but kids miss hugs – it is hard on both the kids and their birth families but hopefully all regular access will start again soon.

And the always enthusiastic Orla, that has enough energy to put most to shame, also finds time to hold social distancing quizzes and play music for her neighbours during lockdown while juggling her parenting duties.

She said: “I have my own DJing equipment, so I have been rolling that out into the front garden during lockdown to entertain the neighbours.

“I love quizzes, I do a lot of them with the kids as a family, so I get a quiz together and all the neighbours come and sit in their front gardens and we do the quiz and I play a couple of tunes.

“Everyone is loving it – there are teachers, elderly people, other foster families living in our estate so it is a great way to keep each other’s spirits up and I have also met people doing this that I wouldn’t have known in the community before the lockdown.”